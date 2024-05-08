HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsErtiga [2018-2022] vs Urban Cruiser Taisor

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and

Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 7.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price starts at Rs. 7.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol MT. Ertiga [2018-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 19.01 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Taisor: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ertiga [2018-2022] vs Urban Cruiser Taisor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ertiga [2018-2022] Urban cruiser taisor
BrandMaruti SuzukiToyota
Price₹ 7.96 Lakhs₹ 7.74 Lakhs
Mileage19.01 kmpl20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
Engine Capacity1462 cc998 cc
TransmissionAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears, Manual Override, Manual - 5 GearsManual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Ertiga [2018-2022]
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022]
LXi
₹7.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Urban Cruiser Taisor
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
E 1.2 Petrol MT
₹7.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
138 Nm @ 4400 rpm113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.0121.79 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine Type
K 15 Smart Hybrid1.2L Dual Jet, Dual VVT
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
855.45806 Km
Battery
Lithium Ion-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.24.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam & Coil SpringTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut & Coil SpringMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15195 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
180190 mm
Length
43953995 mm
Wheelbase
27402520 mm
Kerb Weight
1135-
Height
16901550 mm
Width
17351765 mm
Bootspace
209308 litres
No of Seating Rows
32 Rows
Seating Capacity
75 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
4537 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesYes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
6 Way-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,97,1268,79,635
Ex-Showroom Price
7,96,5007,73,500
RTO
56,79063,145
Insurance
43,33642,490
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
19,28218,906

Trending cars

  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Kia Seltos

    • Kia Seltos

    ₹10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
  • Mahindra XUV700

    • Mahindra XUV700

    ₹13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
  • Toyota Fortuner

    • Toyota Fortuner

    ₹33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    The Ola Electric Roadster gets a sleek wraparound LED headlamp to add to its contemporary appeal, complemented by integrated LED winkers on the tank shrouds.
    Ola Roadster design patent leaked, stays true to concept. Check details
    8 May 2024
    The entry level variant of tha Tata Nexon is called Smart (O) while the diesel range starts with the Smart+
    Tata Nexon gets new entry level variants, starts at 8 lakh. Check details
    12 May 2024
    Mahindra has recently launched the XUV 3XO which is the smallest SUV in India to come with a panoramic sunroof.
    Creta to XUV 3X0: SUVs with panoramic sunroof priced under 20 lakh
    8 May 2024
    Maruti Suzuki aims to ramp up its CNG car sales in FY25 to six lakh units from 450,000 units sold in FY24.
    Maruti Suzuki targets to sell 6 lakh CNG cars in FY25, aims more than 30% growth
    13 May 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The Range Rover is offered in four variants - SE, HSE and Autobiography, with a First Edition available only in the first year of production and comes with a number of updates over the Autobiography model.
    Range Rover 2022: First drive review
    27 Nov 2022
    A cut out view of Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid vehicle displayed at the Auto Expo 2023.
    From EVs to hybrid cars: Toyota’s key focus at the Auto Expo 2023 explained
    17 Jan 2023
    Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder is all set to launch in India in coming days. Packed with strong hybrid technology, it aims to challenge the dominance of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the compact SUV segment.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: First Drive Review
    28 Aug 2022
    Toyota Motor has launched the Maruti Fronx-based Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.33 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered with two petrol engine options as well as a CNG version.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV launched: Maruti Fronx in a new package?
    3 Apr 2024
    View all
     