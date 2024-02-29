In 2024 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, In 2024 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 7.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi and Tata Punch EV Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 3.3. Ertiga [2018-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 19.01 kmpl mileage. Punch EV gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Ertiga [2018-2022] vs Punch EV Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ertiga [2018-2022] Punch ev Brand Maruti Suzuki Tata Price ₹ 7.96 Lakhs ₹ 10.99 Lakhs Range - 315-421 km/charge Mileage 19.01 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 25 kWh Engine Capacity 1462 cc - Transmission Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears, Manual Override, Manual - 5 Gears Automatic Charging Time - -