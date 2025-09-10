Ertiga [2018-2022] vs Nexon EV [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ertiga [2018-2022] Nexon ev [2020-2023] Brand Maruti Suzuki Tata Price ₹ 7.96 Lakhs ₹ 13.99 Lakhs Range - 312.0 Mileage 19.01 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 30.2 kwh Engine Capacity 1462 cc - Transmission Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears, Manual Override, Manual - 5 Gears Automatic Charging Time - 8.5 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 7.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Ertiga [2018-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 19.01 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.