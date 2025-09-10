In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] and Tata Nexon EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 7.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi and Tata Nexon EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range. Ertiga [2018-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 19.01 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ertiga [2018-2022] vs Nexon EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ertiga [2018-2022]
|Nexon ev
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 7.96 Lakhs
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|325-465 km/charge
|Mileage
|19.01 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|30 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears, Manual Override, Manual - 5 Gears
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours 20 Minutes (7.2 kW AC Charger)