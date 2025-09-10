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HomeCompare CarsErtiga [2018-2022] vs Nexon EV

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] vs Tata Nexon EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] and Tata Nexon EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 7.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi and Tata Nexon EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range. Ertiga [2018-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 19.01 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ertiga [2018-2022] vs Nexon EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ertiga [2018-2022] Nexon ev
BrandMaruti SuzukiTata
Price₹ 7.96 Lakhs₹ 12.49 Lakhs
Range-325-465 km/charge
Mileage19.01 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-30 kWh
Engine Capacity1462 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears, Manual Override, Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic
Charging Time-4 Hours 20 Minutes (7.2 kW AC Charger)

Filters
Ertiga [2018-2022]
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022]
LXi
₹7.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
Creative Plus Medium Range
₹12.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Left View
Infotainment System Main Menu
Hill Assist
Taillight
Grille
Gear Shifter
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
Front Left Side
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
138 Nm @ 4400 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic, Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
19.01-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine Type
K 15 Smart Hybrid-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
855.45325 Km
Battery
Lithium Ion-
Drivetrain
FWD-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.25.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam & Coil SpringTwist beam with dual path Strut
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut & Coil SpringIndependent MacPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15215 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
180205 mm
Length
43953994 mm
Wheelbase
27402498 mm
Kerb Weight
1135-
Height
16901616 mm
Width
17351811 mm
Bootspace
209350 litres
No of Seating Rows
32 Rows
Seating Capacity
75 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalTFT
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Seat Adjustment
6 Way-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000125000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoHalogen
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Speakers
No4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
No-
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Voice Command
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
NoTouch-screen Display
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
NoNo
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black & Beige-
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,97,12613,13,357
Ex-Showroom Price
7,96,50012,49,000
RTO
56,79012,000
Insurance
43,33651,857
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
19,28228,229
Expert Rating
-

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