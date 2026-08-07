Ertiga [2018-2022] vs Nexon [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ertiga [2018-2022] Nexon [2020-2023] Brand Maruti Suzuki Tata Price ₹ 7.96 Lakhs ₹ 7 Lakhs Mileage 19.01 kmpl 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl Engine Capacity 1462 cc 1199 cc Transmission Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears, Manual Override, Manual - 5 Gears Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] and Tata Nexon [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 7.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi, Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Ertiga [2018-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 19.01 kmpl mileage. Nexon [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.