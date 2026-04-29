Ertiga [2018-2022] vs Harrier [2019-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ertiga [2018-2022] Harrier [2019-2023] Brand Maruti Suzuki Tata Price ₹ 7.96 Lakhs ₹ 13.84 Lakhs Mileage 19.01 kmpl 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl Engine Capacity 1462 cc 1956 cc Transmission Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears, Manual Override, Manual - 5 Gears Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 7.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi, Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Ertiga [2018-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 19.01 kmpl mileage. Harrier [2019-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.