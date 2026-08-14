Ertiga [2018-2022] vs Rapid TSI Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ertiga [2018-2022] Rapid tsi Brand Maruti Suzuki Skoda Price ₹ 7.96 Lakhs ₹ 7.79 Lakhs Mileage 19.01 kmpl 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl Engine Capacity 1462 cc 999 cc Transmission Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears, Manual Override, Manual - 5 Gears Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 7.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. Ertiga [2018-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 19.01 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.