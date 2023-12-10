In 2023 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] and Renault Kwid, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
In 2023 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] and Renault Kwid, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs 7.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi, Renault Kwid Price starts at Rs 4.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for RXE 0.8.
Ertiga [2018-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 19.01 kmpl mileage.
Kwid: 799 cc engine, 25 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
...Read More
Read Less