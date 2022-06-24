Ertiga [2018-2022] vs Vitara Brezza Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ertiga [2018-2022] Vitara brezza Brand Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 7.96 Lakhs ₹ 7.61 Lakhs Mileage 19.01 kmpl 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 1462 cc 1462 cc Transmission Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears, Manual Override, Manual - 5 Gears Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 7.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. Ertiga [2018-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 19.01 kmpl mileage. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.