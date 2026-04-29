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HomeCompare CarsErtiga [2018-2022] vs Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] vs Maruti Suzuki Jimny

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] and Maruti Suzuki Jimny, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 7.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi, Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT. Ertiga [2018-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 19.01 kmpl mileage. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ertiga [2018-2022] vs Jimny Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ertiga [2018-2022] Jimny
BrandMaruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 7.96 Lakhs₹ 12.31 Lakhs
Mileage19.01 kmpl16.39 to 16.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity1462 cc1462 cc
TransmissionAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears, Manual Override, Manual - 5 GearsManual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Ertiga [2018-2022]
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022]
LXi
₹7.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Zeta MT
₹12.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Infotainment System Main Menu
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
138 Nm @ 4400 rpm134 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.0116.94 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine Type
K 15 Smart HybridK15B
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
855.45678 Km
Battery
Lithium Ion-
Drivetrain
FWD4WD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.25.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15195 / 80 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam & Coil Spring3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil Spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut & Coil Spring3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15195 / 80 R15
Ground Clearance
180210 mm
Length
43953985 mm
Wheelbase
27402590 mm
Kerb Weight
11351200 kg
Height
16901720 mm
Width
17351645 mm
Bootspace
209208 litres
No of Seating Rows
32 Rows
Seating Capacity
74 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
4540 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone with Fan speed control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
6 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteYes
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyInternal
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
2-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoManual Shift - Lever
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
No-
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split40:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black & Beige-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullInclined
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,97,12613,98,056
Ex-Showroom Price
7,96,50012,31,500
RTO
56,7901,27,980
Insurance
43,33638,076
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
19,28230,049
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Compact proportionsRelatively spacious cabinSerious off-road skills

Cons

Doesn't have a commanding road presenceAT could have been more polished

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