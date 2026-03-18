In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 7.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid. Ertiga [2018-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 19.01 kmpl mileage. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ertiga [2018-2022] vs Grand Vitara Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ertiga [2018-2022]
|Grand vitara
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 7.96 Lakhs
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|19.01 kmpl
|20.58 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears, Manual Override, Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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