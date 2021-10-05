In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Eeco and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 5 STR STD, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. Eeco: 1197 cc engine, 19.71 to 26.78 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Eeco vs Vento Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eeco
|Vento
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 5.21 Lakhs
|₹ 10 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.71 to 26.78 kmpl
|16.3 to 17.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3