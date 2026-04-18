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Maruti Suzuki Eeco vs Toyota Yaris

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Eeco and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 5 STR STD, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Eeco: 1197 cc engine, 19.71 to 26.78 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Eeco vs Yaris Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eeco Yaris
BrandMaruti SuzukiToyota
Price₹ 5.21 Lakhs₹ 9.16 Lakhs
Mileage19.71 to 26.78 kmpl17.1 to 17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1496 cc
TransmissionManual Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
Cylinders44

Filters
Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
5 STR STD
₹5.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Yaris
Toyota Yaris
J MT OPT
₹9.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Maruti Suzuki Eeco Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
K12N1.5L Dual VVT-i Engine
Driving Range
631 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
105.5 Nm @ 3000 rpm140 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.71 kmpl17.1
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
81 bhp @ 6000 rpm106 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1496 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.5 metres5.1
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
155 / 65 R13185 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutsMcPherson Strut with stabiliser
Rear Suspension
3-Link Rigid AxleTorsion beam with stabiliser
Rear Tyres
155 / 65 R13185 / 60 R15
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors4
Fuel Tank Capacity
32 litres42
Length
3675 mm4425
Wheelbase
2350 mm2550
Kerb Weight
970 kg1090
Height
1825 mm1495
Width
1475 mm1730
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
NoYes (Manual)
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both SidesBody Coloured
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyInternal
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)3 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Knee)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested4 Star (Latin NCAP)
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black and Beige-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,84,43010,21,641
Ex-Showroom Price
5,20,9009,16,000
RTO
29,83664,150
Insurance
33,19440,991
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,56121,959

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Latest Videos

Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
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30 Dec 2024
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 sedan has secured five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. This is the highest safety rating achieved by any Maruti car at any crash tests globally. Maruti will launch the new Dzire in India on November 11.
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Toyota's Urban Cruiser EV shares a lot of similarities with the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. It will be offered with two choices of battery packs, front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variants.
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JSW MG Motor has taken the covers off a new SUV called the Majestor which is aimed to take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner among others. The Majestor is expected to share its engine with the Gloster.
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Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
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