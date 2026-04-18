In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Eeco and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 5 STR STD, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Eeco: 1197 cc engine, 19.71 to 26.78 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Eeco vs Yaris Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eeco
|Yaris
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 5.21 Lakhs
|₹ 9.16 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.71 to 26.78 kmpl
|17.1 to 17.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1496 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
|Cylinders
|4
|4