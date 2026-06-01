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Maruti Suzuki Eeco vs Toyota Urban Cruiser

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Eeco and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 5 STR STD, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. Eeco: 1197 cc engine, 19.71 to 26.78 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Eeco vs Urban Cruiser Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eeco Urban cruiser
BrandMaruti SuzukiToyota
Price₹ 5.21 Lakhs₹ 8.5 Lakhs
Mileage19.71 to 26.78 kmpl17 to 18.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
5 STR STD
₹5.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Urban Cruiser
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Mid Grade MT
₹8.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Maruti Suzuki Eeco Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
K12NK15B
Driving Range
631 km817
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
105.5 Nm @ 3000 rpm138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.71 kmpl17.03
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
81 bhp @ 6000 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.5 metres5.2
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
155 / 65 R13205 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutsMcPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
3-Link Rigid AxleTorsion Beam with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
155 / 65 R13205 / 60 R16
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
32 litres48
Length
3675 mm3995
Wheelbase
2350 mm2500
Kerb Weight
970 kg1115
Height
1825 mm1640
Width
1475 mm1790
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
NoYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedPainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both SidesBody Coloured
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyElectric Tailgate Release
Headlights
HalogenLED Projector
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearCentre
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested4 Star (Global NCAP)
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black and BeigeBlack/Dark Brown
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
FlatNo
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,84,4309,83,483
Ex-Showroom Price
5,20,9008,72,500
RTO
29,83664,350
Insurance
33,19446,133
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,56121,138

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Latest Videos

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