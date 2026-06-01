In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Eeco and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 5 STR STD, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. Eeco: 1197 cc engine, 19.71 to 26.78 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Eeco vs Urban Cruiser Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eeco
|Urban cruiser
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 5.21 Lakhs
|₹ 8.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.71 to 26.78 kmpl
|17 to 18.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4