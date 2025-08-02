In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Eeco and Toyota Glanza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 5 STR STD, Toyota Glanza Price starts at Rs. 6.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Eeco: 1197 cc engine, 19.71 to 26.78 kmpl mileage. Glanza: 1197 cc engine, 22.3 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Eeco vs Glanza Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eeco
|Glanza
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 5.21 Lakhs
|₹ 6.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.71 to 26.78 kmpl
|22.3 to 30.61 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4