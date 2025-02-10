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Maruti Suzuki Eeco vs Tata Tigor

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Eeco and Tata Tigor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 5 STR STD, Tata Tigor Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XM. Eeco: 1197 cc engine, 19.71 to 26.78 kmpl mileage. Tigor: 1199 cc engine, 19.2 to 26.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Eeco vs Tigor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eeco Tigor
BrandMaruti SuzukiTata
Price₹ 5.21 Lakhs₹ 5.55 Lakhs
Mileage19.71 to 26.78 kmpl19.2 to 26.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
5 STR STD
₹5.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Tigor
Tata Tigor
XM
₹5.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Eeco Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
K12NRevotron 1.2 L
Driving Range
631 km711
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
105.5 Nm @ 3000 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.71 kmpl20.3
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
81 bhp @ 6000 rpm84 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.5 metres5.1
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
155 / 65 R13175 / 65 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutsIndependent , Lower wishbone , McPherson ( dual path ) strut type
Rear Suspension
3-Link Rigid AxleRear Twist beam with coil spring mounted on hydraulic shock absorbers.
Rear Tyres
155 / 65 R13175 / 65 R14
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors4
Fuel Tank Capacity
32 litres35
Length
3675 mm3993
Wheelbase
2350 mm2450
Kerb Weight
970 kg1003
Height
1825 mm1532
Width
1475 mm1677
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
NoYes (Manual)
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedPainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both SidesBlack
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyInternal with Key
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearCentre
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
10000075000
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested4 Star (Global NCAP)
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black and BeigeLight Grey and Slate
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
FlatNo
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,84,4306,12,137.6
Ex-Showroom Price
5,20,9005,54,990
RTO
29,83622,199.6
Insurance
33,19434,448
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,56113,157
Expert Rating
-

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Tata Tigor gets minor dseign changes alongwith several feature enhancements
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10 Feb 2025
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  News

Latest Videos

Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
Five reasons why Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains a hit in India after 16 years
30 Dec 2024
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 sedan has secured five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. This is the highest safety rating achieved by any Maruti car at any crash tests globally. Maruti will launch the new Dzire in India on November 11.
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2022 promises the best of both worlds for those who think petrol prices are too high and electric cars too expensive. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
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Tata claims that Tigor EV has a range of more than 300 kms on single charge, thanks to a 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.
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2021 Tata Tigor EV: First drive review
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Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
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