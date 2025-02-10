In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Eeco and Tata Tigor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 5 STR STD, Tata Tigor Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XM. Eeco: 1197 cc engine, 19.71 to 26.78 kmpl mileage. Tigor: 1199 cc engine, 19.2 to 26.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Eeco vs Tigor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eeco
|Tigor
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 5.21 Lakhs
|₹ 5.55 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.71 to 26.78 kmpl
|19.2 to 26.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3