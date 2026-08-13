In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Eeco and Tata Punch, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 5 STR STD, Tata Punch Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart MT. Eeco: 1197 cc engine, 19.71 to 26.78 kmpl mileage. Punch: 1199 cc engine, 18 to 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Eeco vs Punch Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eeco
|Punch
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 5.21 Lakhs
|₹ 5.59 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.71 to 26.78 kmpl
|18 to 20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3