In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Eeco and Tata Nexon [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 5 STR STD, Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Eeco: 1197 cc engine, 19.71 to 26.78 kmpl mileage. Nexon [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Eeco vs Nexon [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eeco
|Nexon [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 5.21 Lakhs
|₹ 7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.71 to 26.78 kmpl
|17.05 to 24.07 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3