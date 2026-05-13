In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Eeco and Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 5 STR STD, Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Eeco: 1197 cc engine, 19.71 to 26.78 kmpl mileage. Altroz CNG [2023-2025]: 1199 cc engine, 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Eeco vs Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eeco
|Altroz cng [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 5.21 Lakhs
|₹ 7.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.71 to 26.78 kmpl
|26.2 to 26.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|3