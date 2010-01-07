|Engine Type
|G12B
|1.2 L Revotron
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|644.4
|704.85
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|98 Nm @ 3000 rpm
|113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|16.11
|19.05
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|72 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1196 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
|1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Air Conditioner
|No
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹4,85,048
|₹6,43,906
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹4,30,000
|₹5,84,900
|RTO
|₹24,700
|₹30,346
|Insurance
|₹29,848
|₹28,160
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹10,425
|₹13,840