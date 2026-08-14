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Maruti Suzuki Eeco vs Skoda Rapid TSI

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Eeco and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 5 STR STD, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. Eeco: 1197 cc engine, 19.71 to 26.78 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Eeco vs Rapid TSI Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eeco Rapid tsi
BrandMaruti SuzukiSkoda
Price₹ 5.21 Lakhs₹ 7.79 Lakhs
Mileage19.71 to 26.78 kmpl16.2 to 18.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
5 STR STD
₹5.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Rapid TSI
Skoda Rapid TSI
Rider
₹7.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Maruti Suzuki Eeco Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
K12N1.0 TSI
Driving Range
631 km1043.35
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
105.5 Nm @ 3000 rpm175 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.71 kmpl18.97
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
81 bhp @ 6000 rpm109 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.5 metres5.3
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
155 / 65 R13185 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutsMcPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Rear Suspension
3-Link Rigid AxleCompound link crank-axle
Rear Tyres
155 / 65 R13185 / 60 R15
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors4
Fuel Tank Capacity
32 litres55
Length
3675 mm4413
Wheelbase
2350 mm2552
Kerb Weight
970 kg1112
Height
1825 mm1466
Width
1475 mm1699
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
NoYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 1 Trip
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both SidesBody Coloured
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyElectric Tailgate Release
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearCentre
Warranty (Years)
34
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested4 Star (Global NCAP)
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black and BeigeEbony Sand and Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
FlatNo
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,84,4308,64,414
Ex-Showroom Price
5,20,9007,79,000
RTO
29,83654,530
Insurance
33,19430,384
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,56118,579

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