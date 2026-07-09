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Maruti Suzuki Eeco vs Renault Kwid

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Eeco and Renault Kwid, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 5 STR STD, Renault Kwid Price starts at Rs. 4.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Evolution Petrol Manual. Eeco: 1197 cc engine, 19.71 to 26.78 kmpl mileage. Kwid: 999 cc engine, 21.46 to 22.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Eeco vs Kwid Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eeco Kwid
BrandMaruti SuzukiRenault
Price₹ 5.21 Lakhs₹ 4.53 Lakhs
Mileage19.71 to 26.78 kmpl21.46 to 22.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
5 STR STD
₹5.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Kwid
Renault Kwid
Evolution Petrol Manual
₹4.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Specification
Engine Type
K12N1.0L
Driving Range
631 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
105.5 Nm @ 3000 rpm91 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.71 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
81 bhp @ 6000 rpm67 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolCNG
Minimum Turning Radius
4.5 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
155 / 65 R13-
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Manual-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutsMacPherson strut with lower transverse link
Rear Suspension
3-Link Rigid AxleTwist beam Suspension with coil spring
Rear Tyres
155 / 65 R13-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
32 litres28 litres
Length
3675 mm3731 mm
Wheelbase
2350 mm2422 mm
Kerb Weight
970 kg-
Height
1825 mm1474 mm
Width
1475 mm1579 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Air Conditioner
No-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Unpainted-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both Sides-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Key-
Headlights
Halogen-
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Seat Belt Warning
Yes-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Interior Colours
Black and Beige-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Seat Upholstery
Fabric-
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Head-rests
Front-
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
EMI
12,561NaN
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On Renault Kwid - 2026 Benefits upto INR 15,000. ...
Applicable on kwidauthentic-mt & 10 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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