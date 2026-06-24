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Maruti Suzuki Eeco vs Renault Kiger

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Eeco and Renault Kiger, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 5 STR STD, Renault Kiger Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. Eeco: 1197 cc engine, 19.71 to 26.78 kmpl mileage. Kiger: 999 cc engine, 18.24 to 20.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Eeco vs Kiger Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eeco Kiger
BrandMaruti SuzukiRenault
Price₹ 5.21 Lakhs₹ 5.81 Lakhs
Mileage19.71 to 26.78 kmpl18.24 to 20.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
5 STR STD
₹5.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Kiger
Renault Kiger
Authentic
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Maruti Suzuki Eeco Visual Comparison

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Front Right Side
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Specification
Engine Type
K12N1.0L Energy
Driving Range
631 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
105.5 Nm @ 3000 rpm96 Nm @ 3400-3600 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.71 kmpl19.17 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
81 bhp @ 6000 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.5 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
155 / 65 R13195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric) steering with 3 spokes
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutsMcPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil Spring, Anti-roll Bar & Traverse Arm
Rear Suspension
3-Link Rigid AxleTorsion Beam Axle
Rear Tyres
155 / 65 R13195 / 60 R16
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
32 litres40 litres
Length
3675 mm3990 mm
Wheelbase
2350 mm2500 mm
Kerb Weight
970 kg-
Height
1825 mm1605 mm
Width
1475 mm1750 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
NoManual
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedPainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both SidesBlack
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Warranty (Years)
3No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000No
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesN0
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Black and Beige-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,84,4306,43,117
Ex-Showroom Price
5,20,9005,81,000
RTO
29,83632,240
Insurance
33,19429,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,56113,823
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