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Maruti Suzuki Eeco vs Nissan Kicks

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Eeco and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 5 STR STD, Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. Eeco: 1197 cc engine, 19.71 to 26.78 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Eeco vs Kicks Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eeco Kicks
BrandMaruti SuzukiNissan
Price₹ 5.21 Lakhs₹ 9.5 Lakhs
Mileage19.71 to 26.78 kmpl13.9 to 15.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1330 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
5 STR STD
₹5.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Kicks
Nissan Kicks
XL 1.5
₹9.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Maruti Suzuki Eeco Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
K12N1.5 HR15
Driving Range
631 km695
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
105.5 Nm @ 3000 rpm142 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.71 kmpl13.9
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
81 bhp @ 6000 rpm105 bhp @ 5600 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.5 metres5.2
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
155 / 65 R13215 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutsMcpherson strut with coil spring, stabilzer bar & Double acting Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension
3-Link Rigid AxleTorsion Beam with coil springs & Double acting Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
155 / 65 R13215 / 65 R16
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
32 litres50
Length
3675 mm4384
Wheelbase
2350 mm2673
Kerb Weight
970 kg-
Height
1825 mm1669
Width
1475 mm1813
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
NoYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both SidesBody Coloured
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyElectric Tailgate Release
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
10000050000
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested3 Star (Euro NCAP)
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black and BeigeBlack
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,84,43010,54,878
Ex-Showroom Price
5,20,9009,49,990
RTO
29,83673,609
Insurance
33,19430,779
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,56122,673

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Latest Car & Bike News

Nissan has increased the prices of its Magnite and Kicks SUV models in India from January.
Nissan Magnite and Kicks become costlier. Check new prices
11 Jan 2022
Nissan Kicks that was tested by Latin NCAP was equipped with 6 airbags.
Nissan Kicks scores 5 stars in Latin NCAP crash test
20 Mar 2025
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Latest Videos

Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
Five reasons why Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains a hit in India after 16 years
30 Dec 2024
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 sedan has secured five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. This is the highest safety rating achieved by any Maruti car at any crash tests globally. Maruti will launch the new Dzire in India on November 11.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP: Safest Maruti car ever
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Nissan Motor has launched the Magnite Kuro edition in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.27 lakh (ex-showroom).
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9 Oct 2023
Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
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