In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Eeco and Nissan Kicks, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 5 STR STD, Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. Eeco: 1197 cc engine, 19.71 to 26.78 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Eeco vs Kicks Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eeco
|Kicks
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Nissan
|Price
|₹ 5.21 Lakhs
|₹ 9.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.71 to 26.78 kmpl
|13.9 to 15.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1330 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4