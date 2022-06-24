In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Eeco and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 5 STR STD, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. Eeco: 1197 cc engine, 19.71 to 26.78 kmpl mileage. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Eeco vs Vitara Brezza Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eeco
|Vitara brezza
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 5.21 Lakhs
|₹ 7.61 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.71 to 26.78 kmpl
|17.0 to 18.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4