In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Eeco and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price starts at Rs. 4.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 5 STR STD, Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. Eeco: 1197 cc engine, 19.71 to 26.78 kmpl mileage. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Eeco vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Eeco Swift [2021-2024]
BrandMaruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 4.3 Lakhs₹ 5.99 Lakhs
Mileage19.71 to 26.78 kmpl22.38 to 30.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
5 STR STD
₹5.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Swift [2021-2024]
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]
Lxi
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine Type
K12N1.2L Dual Jet
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
104.4 Nm @ 3000 rpm113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 6000 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.5 metres4.8
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
155 / 65 R13165 / 80 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
ManualPower assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutsMacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
3-Link Rigid AxleTorsion Beam
Rear Tyres
155 / 65 R13165 / 80 R14
Length
3675 mm3845
Wheelbase
2350 mm2450
Height
1825 mm1530
Kerb Weight
935 kg875
Width
1475 mm1735
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
32 litres37
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Air Conditioner
NoYes (Manual)
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,96,3826,61,575
Ex-Showroom Price
5,32,0005,99,450
RTO
30,28028,808
Insurance
33,60232,817
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,81814,219
Expert Rating
-

Hindustan Times
