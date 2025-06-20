In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Eeco and Maruti Suzuki Swift, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 5 STR STD, Maruti Suzuki Swift Price starts at Rs. 5.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi. Eeco: 1197 cc engine, 19.71 to 26.78 kmpl mileage. Swift: 1197 cc engine, 24.8 to 25.7532.85 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Eeco vs Swift Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eeco
|Swift
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 5.21 Lakhs
|₹ 5.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.71 to 26.78 kmpl
|24.8 to 25.7532.85 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3