In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Eeco and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 5 STR STD, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std. Eeco: 1197 cc engine, 19.71 to 26.78 kmpl mileage. S-Presso: 998 cc engine, 24.12 to 32.73 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Eeco vs S-Presso Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eeco
|S-presso
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 5.21 Lakhs
|₹ 3.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.71 to 26.78 kmpl
|24.12 to 32.73 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3