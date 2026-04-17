In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Eeco and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 5 STR STD, Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price starts at Rs. 5.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2 MT. Eeco: 1197 cc engine, 19.71 to 26.78 kmpl mileage. Ignis: 1197 cc engine, 20.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Eeco vs Ignis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eeco
|Ignis
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 5.21 Lakhs
|₹ 5.35 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.71 to 26.78 kmpl
|20.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4