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Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Volkswagen Vento

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price starts at Rs. 6.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. Dzire: 1197 cc engine, 24.7 to 25.71 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Dzire vs Vento Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dzire Vento
BrandMaruti SuzukiVolkswagen
Price₹ 6.26 Lakhs₹ 10 Lakhs
Mileage24.7 to 25.71 kmpl16.3 to 17.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
LXI
₹6.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Vento
Volkswagen Vento
Comfortline 1.0L TSI
₹10 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Maruti Suzuki Dzire Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Gear Shifter
Configuration Selector Knob
Front Fog Lamp
Parking Camera Display
Rear Seats
Infotainment System Main Menu
Rear Air Vents
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
Z12E1L TSI
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
917 km972.95
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
111.7 Nm175 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
24.79 kmpl17.69
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5700 rpm109 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.8 metres5.2
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
165 / 80 R14185 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamSemi-Independent Trailing Arm
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson StrutMcPherson Strut with Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
165 / 80 R14185 / 60 R15
Ground Clearance
163 mm-
Length
3995 mm4390
Wheelbase
2450 mm2553
Height
1525 mm1467
Width
1735 mm1699
Bootspace
382 litres494
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
4 Doors4
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres55
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
No1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Cabin Lamps
CentreFront and Rear
Fog Lights
NoHalogen on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoFootwell Lamps
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable2 Din
USB Compatibility
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Display
NoDigital Display
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Voice Command
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesNo
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black & BeigeBlack
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoYes
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,16,38111,20,241
Ex-Showroom Price
6,26,0009,99,900
RTO
52,82076,323
Insurance
37,06143,518
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
15,39724,078
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Handsome looks5-star crash test rating Excellent fuel efficiency

Cons

Boomy 3-cylinder engineNVH levels

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