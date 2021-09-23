|Engine Type
|1.2L DualJet
|1.0L TSI
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|-
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|860.62
|905
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
|178 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|23.26
|18.1
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|114 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Manual Tilt & Telescopic
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|No
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|Co-Driver Only
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|No
|Manual - Internal Only
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹6,80,137
|₹11,98,700
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹5,98,000
|₹10,49,000
|RTO
|₹30,629
|₹1,11,290
|Insurance
|₹29,667
|₹37,910
|Accessories Charges
|₹10,123
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹600
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹14,379
|₹25,764