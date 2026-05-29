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Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Volkswagen Taigun

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price starts at Rs. 6.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI, Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. Dzire: 1197 cc engine, 24.7 to 25.71 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Dzire vs Taigun Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dzire Taigun
BrandMaruti SuzukiVolkswagen
Price₹ 6.26 Lakhs₹ 11 Lakhs
Mileage24.7 to 25.71 kmpl18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders3-

Filters
Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
LXI
₹6.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual
₹11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Dzire Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
Z12E1.0L TSI
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
917 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
111.7 Nm178Nm@1850-4000rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual
Mileage (ARAI)
24.79 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5700 rpm114bhp@5000-5500rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS VI 2.0
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.8 metres5.05 m
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
165 / 80 R14205/60 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Electric
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamRear twist beam
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson StrutMacPherson Strut suspension
Rear Tyres
165 / 80 R14205/60 R16
Ground Clearance
163 mm-
Length
3995 mm1760 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2651 mm
Height
1525 mm1612 mm
Width
1735 mm4221 mm
Bootspace
382 litres385 Litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
4 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres50 Litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltManual Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Air Conditioner (•Automatic Climate Control • Single Zone Front-row AC zone • Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control• Blower Rear AC zone• Rear AC vents )
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
NoYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
NoGear
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoRear Sequential
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Painted-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
Centre-
Fog Lights
NoHalogen
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone Calls & Audio Streaming), AUX Compatibility
Speakers
No6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
No-
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
USB Compatibility
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Display
No7" Touch Screen
Aux Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (•Driver •Front Passenger •2 Curtain •Driver Side •Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)8 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) •Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) •Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) •Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual) )
Interior Colours
Black & Beige-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) )
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,16,38112,60,490
Ex-Showroom Price
6,26,00010,99,900
RTO
52,8201,20,620
Insurance
37,06139,470
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
15,39727,092
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Handsome looks5-star crash test rating Excellent fuel efficiency

Cons

Boomy 3-cylinder engineNVH levels

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