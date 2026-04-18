In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price starts at Rs. 6.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Dzire: 1197 cc engine, 24.7 to 25.71 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Dzire vs Yaris Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dzire
|Yaris
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 6.26 Lakhs
|₹ 9.16 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.7 to 25.71 kmpl
|17.1 to 17.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1496 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
|Cylinders
|3
|4