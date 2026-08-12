In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price starts at Rs. 6.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Dzire: 1197 cc engine, 24.7 to 25.71 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 19.2 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Dzire vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dzire
|Urban cruiser hyryder
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 6.26 Lakhs
|₹ 11.31 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|24.7 to 25.71 kmpl
|19.2 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-