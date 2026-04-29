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HomeCompare CarsDzire vs Tiago EV [2022-2026]

Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026]

In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price starts at Rs. 6.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range. Dzire: 1197 cc engine, 24.7 to 25.71 kmpl mileage. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Dzire vs Tiago EV [2022-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dzire Tiago ev [2022-2026]
BrandMaruti SuzukiTata
Price₹ 6.26 Lakhs₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Range-250-315 km/charge
Mileage24.7 to 25.71 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-19.2 kWh
Engine Capacity1197 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

Filters
Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
LXI
₹6.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tiago EV [2022-2026]
Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026]
XE Medium Range
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Maruti Suzuki Dzire Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Rear Right Side
Taillight
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear View
Seat Headrest
Configuration Selector Knob
Front Fog Lamp
Ac Controls
Parking Camera Display
Steering Controls
Rear Seats
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
Z12EPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Electric Motor
No1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Driving Range
917 km250 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
111.7 Nm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
24.79 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5700 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Minimum Turning Radius
4.8 metres5.1 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
165 / 80 R14175 / 65 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamRear twist beam with coil spring mounted on hydraulic shock absorbers
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson StrutIndependent lower wishbone Mcpherson dual path (Strut type)
Rear Tyres
165 / 80 R14175 / 65 R14
Ground Clearance
163 mm-
Length
3995 mm3769 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2400 mm
Height
1525 mm1536 mm
Width
1735 mm1677 mm
Bootspace
382 litres240 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
NoYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
PaintedPainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Cabin Lamps
CentreFront
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable160000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable8
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black & BeigePremium Light Grey & Black Interior
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,16,3818,44,583
Ex-Showroom Price
6,26,0007,99,000
RTO
52,8209,000
Insurance
37,06136,083
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
15,39718,153
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Handsome looks5-star crash test rating Excellent fuel efficiency

Cons

Boomy 3-cylinder engineNVH levels

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Latest Car & Bike News

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  News

Latest Videos

With the Tiago EV, Tata Motors now has an electric car in SUV, sedan as well as hatchback body-type vehicles. The Tiago EV is expected to bolster Tata Motors' lead in the EV segment which it dominates with more than 80 per cent market share.
Tata Tiago EV: First Look
1 Oct 2022
Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
Five reasons why Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains a hit in India after 16 years
30 Dec 2024
Tata Motors aims to take EVs in India closer to mainstream with the Tiago EV targeting buyers who look for an affordable yet trusted brand.
Tata Tiago EV: First drive review
21 Dec 2022
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 sedan has secured five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. This is the highest safety rating achieved by any Maruti car at any crash tests globally. Maruti will launch the new Dzire in India on November 11.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP: Safest Maruti car ever
8 Nov 2024
Citroen will launch the eC3, its first electric car in India, in February. It is based on the C3 hatchback the French carmaker had launched last year.
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21 Jan 2023
Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 review: Aura enhanced to Amaze sedan lovers?
12 Nov 2024
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