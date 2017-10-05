HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Tata Tiago

Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
LXi
₹5.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Tiago
Tata Tiago
XE
₹4.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2L DualJetRevotron 1.2 L
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
860.62693
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4400 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
23.2619.8
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,80,1375,53,370
Ex-Showroom Price
5,98,0004,99,900
RTO
30,62926,946
Insurance
29,66726,024
Accessories Charges
10,1230
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,37911,894
Expert Reviews
4 out of 5
Verdict

