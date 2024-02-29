In 2024 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and
In 2024 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price starts at Rs. 6.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi and Tata Punch EV Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 3.3.
Dzire: 1197 cc engine, 22.41 to 31.12 kmpl mileage.
Punch EV gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Dzire vs Punch EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dzire
|Punch ev
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 6.51 Lakhs
|₹ 10.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|315-421 km/charge
|Mileage
|22.41 to 31.12 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|25 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-