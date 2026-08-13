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Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Tata Punch

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Tata Punch, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price starts at Rs. 6.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI, Tata Punch Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart MT. Dzire: 1197 cc engine, 24.7 to 25.71 kmpl mileage. Punch: 1199 cc engine, 18 to 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Dzire vs Punch Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dzire Punch
BrandMaruti SuzukiTata
Price₹ 6.26 Lakhs₹ 5.59 Lakhs
Mileage24.7 to 25.71 kmpl18 to 20 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
LXI
₹6.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Punch
Tata Punch
Smart MT
₹5.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Dzire Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Taillight
Dashboard
Front Left Side
Open Trunk
Gear Shifter
Center Console
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
Z12E1.2L Revotron
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
917 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
111.7 Nm115 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
24.79 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5700 rpm87 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.8 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
165 / 80 R14195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamSemi-independent Twist Beam With Coil Spring And Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson StrutIndependent, Lower Wishbone, Mcpherson Strut With Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
165 / 80 R14195 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
163 mm193 mm
Length
3995 mm3876 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2445 mm
Height
1525 mm1615 mm
Width
1735 mm1742 mm
Bootspace
382 litres366 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres37 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
No-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone with Fan speed control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
No-
Clock
Digital-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableNo
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
PaintedPainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Cabin Lamps
Centre-
Fog Lights
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No) & Apple CarPlay (np)
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
USB Compatibility
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Display
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)5 Star (Bharat NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)-
Interior Colours
Black & Beige-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,16,3816,25,456
Ex-Showroom Price
6,26,0005,59,000
RTO
52,82031,360
Insurance
37,06134,596
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
15,39713,443
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Handsome looks5-star crash test rating Excellent fuel efficiency

Cons

Boomy 3-cylinder engineNVH levels

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