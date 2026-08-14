In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price starts at Rs. 6.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI and Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Dzire: 1197 cc engine, 24.7 to 25.71 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Dzire vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dzire
|nexon ev prime
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 6.26 Lakhs
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|312 km/charge
|Mileage
|24.7 to 25.71 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|30.2 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|9 Hrs