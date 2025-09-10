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HomeCompare CarsDzire vs Nexon EV [2020-2023]

Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023]

In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price starts at Rs. 6.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Dzire: 1197 cc engine, 24.7 to 25.71 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Dzire vs Nexon EV [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dzire Nexon ev [2020-2023]
BrandMaruti SuzukiTata
Price₹ 6.26 Lakhs₹ 13.99 Lakhs
Range-312.0
Mileage24.7 to 25.71 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-30.2 kwh
Engine Capacity1197 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-8.5 Hrs

Filters
Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
LXI
₹6.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Nexon EV [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023]
XM
₹13.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Headlight
Front Left Side
Front Fog Lamp
Ac Controls
Parking Camera Display
Rear Seats
Grille
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Specification
Engine Type
Z12EPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Electric Motor
No1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Driving Range
917 km312
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
111.7 Nm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
24.79 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5700 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.8 metres5.1
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
165 / 80 R14215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamTwist beam with dual path Strut
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson StrutIndependent MacPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
165 / 80 R14215 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
163 mm205
Length
3995 mm3993
Wheelbase
2450 mm2498
Height
1525 mm1606
Width
1735 mm1811
Bootspace
382 litres350
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
4 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
No1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch - Up
DriverDriver
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen Projector
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
CentreFront
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable160000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable2 Din
USB Compatibility
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Voice Command
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)5 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black & BeigeBlack and Grey
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,16,38114,65,780
Ex-Showroom Price
6,26,00013,99,000
RTO
52,8206,230
Insurance
37,06160,050
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
15,39731,505
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Handsome looks5-star crash test rating Excellent fuel efficiency

Cons

Boomy 3-cylinder engineNVH levels

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Latest Car & Bike News

The newly updated Nexon EV 45 sits in the higher end of the range. Prices begin at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.29 lakh for the Empowered +A 45 persona, going up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.49 lakh for both the #DARK and Red #DARK editions.
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The Dzire is offered with a petrol and a CNG powertrain.
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  News

Latest Videos

Tata Motors will drive in the Nexon EV in a new avatar on September 14. The 2023 Nexon EV facelift comes with major updates and improved range.
2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift first drive review: Best-seller gets even better?
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Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 review: Aura enhanced to Amaze sedan lovers?
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