In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price starts at Rs. 6.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. Dzire: 1197 cc engine, 24.7 to 25.71 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Dzire vs Rapid TSI Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dzire
|Rapid tsi
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 6.26 Lakhs
|₹ 7.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.7 to 25.71 kmpl
|16.2 to 18.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3