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Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Renault Duster

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Renault Duster, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price starts at Rs. 6.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI, Renault Duster Price starts at Rs. 10.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT. Dzire: 1197 cc engine, 24.7 to 25.71 kmpl mileage. Duster: 999 cc engine, 13 to 15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Dzire vs Duster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dzire Duster
BrandMaruti SuzukiRenault
Price₹ 6.26 Lakhs₹ 10.49 Lakhs
Mileage24.7 to 25.71 kmpl13 to 15 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
LXI
₹6.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Duster
Renault Duster
Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT
₹10.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Dzire Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Dashboard
Center Console
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
Z12ETurbo TCe 100
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
917 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
111.7 Nm166 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
24.79 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5700 rpm99 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.8 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Front Tyres
165 / 80 R14-
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam-
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson Strut-
Rear Tyres
165 / 80 R14-
Ground Clearance
163 mm212 mm
Length
3995 mm4343 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2657 mm
Height
1525 mm1701 mm
Width
1735 mm1815 mm
Bootspace
382 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors-
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
No-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
No-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital7" TFT with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableExternally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Painted-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Headlights
Halogen Projector-
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Cabin Lamps
Centre-
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)No
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
USB Compatibility
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Display
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Black & Beige-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,16,38112,00,182
Ex-Showroom Price
6,26,00010,49,000
RTO
52,8201,04,900
Insurance
37,06145,782
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
15,39725,796
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Handsome looks5-star crash test rating Excellent fuel efficiency

Cons

Boomy 3-cylinder engineNVH levels

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Latest Car & Bike News

The entry-level Renault Duster Authentic variant has begun reaching dealerships ahead of wider market availability.
Renault Duster base Authentic variant starts arriving at dealerships
18 May 2026
Planning a move from the Maruti Suzuki Dzire? Check out these feature-rich compact SUV options.
5 compact SUVs I would honestly pick if i was upgrading from Maruti Suzuki Dzire
29 Apr 2026
The Dzire is offered with a petrol and a CNG powertrain.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire crosses 3 million sales milestone in India
13 Mar 2026
The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire is built with stronger materials as compared to its predecessor.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Bharat NCAP vs Global NCAP crash test results comparison. How are they different?
16 Jun 2025
The Duster Adventure Edition comes with cosmetic changes only.
Renault Duster Adventure Edition launched in India at 12.99 lakh; gets exclusive cosmetic updates
14 Jul 2026
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Latest Videos

Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
Five reasons why Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains a hit in India after 16 years
30 Dec 2024
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 sedan has secured five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. This is the highest safety rating achieved by any Maruti car at any crash tests globally. Maruti will launch the new Dzire in India on November 11.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP: Safest Maruti car ever
8 Nov 2024
Renault is expected to relaunch the new generation Duster SUV in India by 2025. The compact SUV was earlier pulled out by the French auto giant due to stricter emission norms.
India-bound 2024 Renault Duster SUV: First look
1 Dec 2023
Renault has unveiled its new compact SUV Austral for global markets.
2022 Renault Austral compact SUV: First look
9 Mar 2022
Renault Kiger and Triber's updated variants have been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.10 lakh (ex-showroom).
Renault Kiger SUV, Triber MPV launched with updates. Check new price and features
19 Feb 2025
Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 review: Aura enhanced to Amaze sedan lovers?
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