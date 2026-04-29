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Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price starts at Rs. 6.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std. Dzire: 1197 cc engine, 24.7 to 25.71 kmpl mileage. S-Presso: 998 cc engine, 24.12 to 32.73 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Dzire vs S-Presso Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dzire S-presso
BrandMaruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 6.26 Lakhs₹ 3.5 Lakhs
Mileage24.7 to 25.71 kmpl24.12 to 32.73 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
LXI
₹6.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Std
₹3.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Dzire Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Open Trunk
Gear Shifter
Instrument Cluster
Grille
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Specification
Engine Type
Z12EK10C
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
917 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
111.7 Nm89 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
24.79 kmpl24.12 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5700 rpm66 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.8 metres4.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
165 / 80 R14145 / 80 R13
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Manual
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamTorsion Beam & CoiL Spring
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson StrutMacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
165 / 80 R14145 / 80 R13
Ground Clearance
163 mm180 mm
Length
3995 mm3565 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2380 mm
Height
1525 mm1553 mm
Width
1735 mm1520 mm
Bootspace
382 litres240 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres27 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)No
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesNo
12V Power Outlets
NoNo
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trip
Shift Indicator
No-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
KeylessNo
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableExternally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
PaintedPainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesNo
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Cabin Lamps
CentreFront
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
No-
Display
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No No
Geo-Fence
No No
Find My Car
No No
Emergency Call
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)0 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black & BeigeBlack
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,16,3813,89,172
Ex-Showroom Price
6,26,0003,49,900
RTO
52,82017,496
Insurance
37,06121,276
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
15,3978,364
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Handsome looks5-star crash test rating Excellent fuel efficiency

Cons

Boomy 3-cylinder engineNVH levels

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Latest Car & Bike News

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29 Apr 2026
The Dzire is offered with a petrol and a CNG powertrain.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire crosses 3 million sales milestone in India
13 Mar 2026
The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire is built with stronger materials as compared to its predecessor.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Bharat NCAP vs Global NCAP crash test results comparison. How are they different?
16 Jun 2025
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6 Jul 2026
The Alto K10 and S-Presso, two of Maruti Suzuki's most affordable cars in India, have become more affordable from September as the carmaker reduced prices for both models.
Alto K10 and S-Presso get more affordable as Maruti Suzuki announces price cut
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Maruti Suzuki’s small car range, including the Alto K10 and WagonR, now comes with price protection for early bookings.
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10 Jun 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
Five reasons why Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains a hit in India after 16 years
30 Dec 2024
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 sedan has secured five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. This is the highest safety rating achieved by any Maruti car at any crash tests globally. Maruti will launch the new Dzire in India on November 11.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP: Safest Maruti car ever
8 Nov 2024
Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 review: Aura enhanced to Amaze sedan lovers?
12 Nov 2024
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso failed to impress at the Global NCAP crash test as the car scored three-star safety rating.
Watch: Made in India Maruti S-Presso score 3 stars at Global NCAP crash test
29 Jun 2022
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