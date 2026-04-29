In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price starts at Rs. 6.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std. Dzire: 1197 cc engine, 24.7 to 25.71 kmpl mileage. S-Presso: 998 cc engine, 24.12 to 32.73 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Dzire vs S-Presso Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dzire
|S-presso
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 6.26 Lakhs
|₹ 3.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.7 to 25.71 kmpl
|24.12 to 32.73 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3