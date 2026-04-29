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Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Maruti Suzuki Jimny

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Maruti Suzuki Jimny, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price starts at Rs. 6.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI, Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT. Dzire: 1197 cc engine, 24.7 to 25.71 kmpl mileage. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Dzire vs Jimny Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dzire Jimny
BrandMaruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 6.26 Lakhs₹ 12.31 Lakhs
Mileage24.7 to 25.71 kmpl16.39 to 16.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
LXI
₹6.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Zeta MT
₹12.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Dzire Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Rear Right Side
Dashboard
Headlight
Gear Shifter
Infotainment System Main Menu
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
Z12EK15B
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
917 km678 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
111.7 Nm134 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
24.79 kmpl16.94 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5700 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD4WD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.8 metres5.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
165 / 80 R14195 / 80 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson Strut3-Link Rigid Axle Type With Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
165 / 80 R14195 / 80 R15
Ground Clearance
163 mm210 mm
Length
3995 mm3985 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2590 mm
Height
1525 mm1720 mm
Width
1735 mm1645 mm
Bootspace
382 litres208 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres40 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
No-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone with Fan speed control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessYes
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
PaintedSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
DriverDriver
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Cabin Lamps
CentreFront and Rear
Fog Lights
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
USB Compatibility
NoYes
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Display
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black & Beige-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,16,38113,98,056
Ex-Showroom Price
6,26,00012,31,500
RTO
52,8201,27,980
Insurance
37,06138,076
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
15,39730,049
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Handsome looks5-star crash test rating Excellent fuel efficiency

Cons

Boomy 3-cylinder engineNVH levels

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Latest Car & Bike News

Planning a move from the Maruti Suzuki Dzire? Check out these feature-rich compact SUV options.
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29 Apr 2026
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Maruti Suzuki Jimny crosses one lakh exports mark since 2023. Check details
23 Oct 2025
The Dzire is offered with a petrol and a CNG powertrain.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire crosses 3 million sales milestone in India
13 Mar 2026
The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire is built with stronger materials as compared to its predecessor.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Bharat NCAP vs Global NCAP crash test results comparison. How are they different?
16 Jun 2025
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  News

Latest Videos

Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
Five reasons why Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains a hit in India after 16 years
30 Dec 2024
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 sedan has secured five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. This is the highest safety rating achieved by any Maruti car at any crash tests globally. Maruti will launch the new Dzire in India on November 11.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP: Safest Maruti car ever
8 Nov 2024
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be launched in first week of June. The carmaker has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings since unveiling in January.
Jimny SUV to launch in June: Can it be another blockbuster from Maruti Suzuki?
23 May 2023
Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
Jimny and Fronx are the two of Maruti Suzuki's biggest showstoppers at the Auto Expo 2023.
Auto Expo 2023: Jimny, Fronx, eVX and other cars to check at Maruti pavilion
13 Jan 2023
Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 review: Aura enhanced to Amaze sedan lovers?
12 Nov 2024
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