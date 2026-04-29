In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price starts at Rs. 6.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI, Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price starts at Rs. 5.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2 MT. Dzire: 1197 cc engine, 24.7 to 25.71 kmpl mileage. Ignis: 1197 cc engine, 20.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Dzire vs Ignis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dzire
|Ignis
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 6.26 Lakhs
|₹ 5.35 Lakhs
|Mileage
|24.7 to 25.71 kmpl
|20.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4