|Engine Type
|1.2L DualJet
|1.2L VVT
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|-
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|860.62
|668.48
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
|113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|23.26
|20.89
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|No
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|No
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|No
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|No
|No
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹6,80,137
|₹5,78,538
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹5,98,000
|₹5,10,000
|RTO
|₹30,629
|₹29,130
|Insurance
|₹29,667
|₹29,780
|Accessories Charges
|₹10,123
|₹9,128
|FastTag Charges
|₹600
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹14,379
|₹12,435