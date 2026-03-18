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Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price starts at Rs. 6.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid. Dzire: 1197 cc engine, 24.7 to 25.71 kmpl mileage. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Dzire vs Grand Vitara Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dzire Grand vitara
BrandMaruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 6.26 Lakhs₹ 10.77 Lakhs
Range-950 km/charge
Mileage24.7 to 25.71 kmpl20.58 to 27.97 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity1197 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
LXI
₹6.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Sigma Smart Hybrid
₹10.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Dzire Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Right Side
Dashboard
Headlight
Gear Shifter
Configuration Selector Knob
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
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Specification
Engine Type
Z12EK15C + Mild Hybrid System
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
917 km950 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
111.7 Nm139 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
24.79 kmpl21.11 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5700 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.8 metres5.4 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Front Tyres
165 / 80 R14215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson StrutMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
165 / 80 R14215 / 60 R17
Ground Clearance
163 mm-
Length
3995 mm4345 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2600 mm
Height
1525 mm1645 mm
Width
1735 mm1795 mm
Bootspace
382 litres373 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres45 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
No-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
PaintedPainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
DriverDriver
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen Projector
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
CentreFront and Rear
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoBoth Sides
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
NoCup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black & BeigeBlack + Bordeaux with Silver Accents
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneBlack + Bordeaux with Silver Accents
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,16,38112,25,566
Ex-Showroom Price
6,26,00010,76,500
RTO
52,8201,12,480
Insurance
37,06136,086
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
15,39726,342
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Handsome looks5-star crash test rating Excellent fuel efficiency

Cons

Boomy 3-cylinder engineNVH levels

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Latest Videos

Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
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Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
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