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Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Maruti Suzuki Fronx, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price starts at Rs. 6.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI, Maruti Suzuki Fronx Price starts at Rs. 6.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2L MT. Dzire: 1197 cc engine, 24.7 to 25.71 kmpl mileage. Fronx: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Dzire vs Fronx Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dzire Fronx
BrandMaruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 6.26 Lakhs₹ 6.85 Lakhs
Mileage24.7 to 25.71 kmpl20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
LXI
₹6.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Fronx
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Sigma 1.2L MT
₹6.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Dzire Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Rear View
Gear Shifter
Configuration Selector Knob
Front Fog Lamp
Parking Camera Display
Infotainment System Main Menu
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
Z12E1.2L Dual Jet, Dual VVT
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
917 km806 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
111.7 Nm113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
24.79 kmpl21.79 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5700 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.8 metres4.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
165 / 80 R14195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson StrutMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
165 / 80 R14195 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
163 mm190 mm
Length
3995 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2520 mm
Height
1525 mm1550 mm
Width
1735 mm1765 mm
Bootspace
382 litres308 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres37 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
NoYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesNo
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableExternally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedBlack
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
DriverDriver
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen Projector
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
CentreCentre
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Display
No-
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black & Beige-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,16,3817,66,355
Ex-Showroom Price
6,26,0006,84,900
RTO
52,82052,773
Insurance
37,06128,182
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
15,39716,471
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Handsome looks5-star crash test rating Excellent fuel efficiency

Cons

Boomy 3-cylinder engineNVH levels

Fronx Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Fronx998 cc to 1197 cc | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹6.85 - 11.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Balenoundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹5.99 - 9.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Videos

Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
Five reasons why Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains a hit in India after 16 years
30 Dec 2024
Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
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Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 sedan has secured five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. This is the highest safety rating achieved by any Maruti car at any crash tests globally. Maruti will launch the new Dzire in India on November 11.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP: Safest Maruti car ever
8 Nov 2024
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Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
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