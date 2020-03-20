|Engine Type
|1.2L DualJet
|K 15 Smart Hybrid
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|-
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Driving Range
|860.62
|923 Km
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
|136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|23.26
|20.51 kmpl
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|-
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|-
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|-
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|No
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|No
|No
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|1
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|-
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹6,80,137
|₹9,42,353
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹5,98,000
|₹8,35,000
|RTO
|₹30,629
|₹62,100
|Insurance
|₹29,667
|₹44,753
|Accessories Charges
|₹10,123
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹600
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹14,379
|₹20,254