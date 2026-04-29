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Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Maruti Suzuki Eeco

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Maruti Suzuki Eeco, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price starts at Rs. 6.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI, Maruti Suzuki Eeco Price starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 5 STR STD. Dzire: 1197 cc engine, 24.7 to 25.71 kmpl mileage. Eeco: 1197 cc engine, 19.71 to 26.78 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Dzire vs Eeco Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Dzire Eeco
BrandMaruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 6.26 Lakhs₹ 5.21 Lakhs
Mileage24.7 to 25.71 kmpl19.71 to 26.78 kmpl
Engine Capacity1197 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual
Cylinders34

Filters
Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
LXI
₹6.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Eeco
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
5 STR STD
₹5.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Dzire Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left Side
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Grille
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Specification
Engine Type
Z12EK12N
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Electric Motor
No-
Driving Range
917 km631 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
111.7 Nm105.5 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
24.79 kmpl19.71 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5700 rpm81 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.8 metres4.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
165 / 80 R14155 / 65 R13
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Manual
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam3-Link Rigid Axle
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson StrutMcPherson Struts
Rear Tyres
165 / 80 R14155 / 65 R13
Ground Clearance
163 mm-
Length
3995 mm3675 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm2350 mm
Height
1525 mm1825 mm
Width
1735 mm1475 mm
Bootspace
382 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres32 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)No
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
No-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No-
Clock
Digital-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
Keyless-
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableExternally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
PaintedUnpainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBoth Sides
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Cabin Lamps
CentreFront and Rear
Fog Lights
No-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
No-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Speakers
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
AM/FM Radio
No-
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
USB Compatibility
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
Display
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Black & BeigeBlack and Beige
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Head-rests
Front & RearFront
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,16,3815,84,430
Ex-Showroom Price
6,26,0005,20,900
RTO
52,82029,836
Insurance
37,06133,194
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
15,39712,561
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Handsome looks5-star crash test rating Excellent fuel efficiency

Cons

Boomy 3-cylinder engineNVH levels

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Latest Car & Bike News

Planning a move from the Maruti Suzuki Dzire? Check out these feature-rich compact SUV options.
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The Dzire is offered with a petrol and a CNG powertrain.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire crosses 3 million sales milestone in India
13 Mar 2026
The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire is built with stronger materials as compared to its predecessor.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Bharat NCAP vs Global NCAP crash test results comparison. How are they different?
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Latest Videos

Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
Five reasons why Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains a hit in India after 16 years
30 Dec 2024
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 sedan has secured five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. This is the highest safety rating achieved by any Maruti car at any crash tests globally. Maruti will launch the new Dzire in India on November 11.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP: Safest Maruti car ever
8 Nov 2024
Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 review: Aura enhanced to Amaze sedan lovers?
12 Nov 2024
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