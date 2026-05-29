In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Price starts at Rs. 9.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.5, Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. Ciaz: 1462 cc engine, 20.04 to 20.65 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ciaz vs Taigun Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ciaz
|Taigun
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 9.09 Lakhs
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.04 to 20.65 kmpl
|18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|-