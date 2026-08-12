In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Price starts at Rs. 9.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.5 and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Ciaz: 1462 cc engine, 20.04 to 20.65 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 19.2 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ciaz vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ciaz
|Urban cruiser hyryder
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 9.09 Lakhs
|₹ 11.31 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|20.04 to 20.65 kmpl
|19.2 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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